



On-U Sound has announced the continuation of its reissue campaign for the psychedelic dub collective African Head Charge – Drumming is a Langauge (1990-2011). Following up on the Environmental Holes & Drastic Tracks (1981-1986) collection released in 2017, the new series reissues four studio albums – Songs of Praise (1990), In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land (1993), Vision of a Psychedelic Africa (2005), and Voodoo of the Godsent (2011) – along with Churchical Chant Of The Iyabinghi, a collection of unreleased music from the ’80s and alternate mixes and dubs from 1990-1993. The entire set is being released as double-vinyl expansions containing the original albums and bonus tracks; a new interview with African Head Charge’s Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah is also included in five parts, each presented with rare photos on 24″ x 12″ double-sided posters, one for each vinyl. Releasing on March 6, the Drumming is a Language collection will also be available in a five-CD box set with 36-page book, with both the CD and vinyl editions available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the On-U Sound webstore.











Beginning life in 1981 as a studio collaboration between producer Adrian Sherwood and master percussionist Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah, the band was noted for its experiments in blending African and Afro-Cuban rhythms with tape loops and modern effects, creating a psychedelic African dub sound that has steadily evolved over the years. Going live in the later ’80s, the group would over time feature a revolving door of members that has included the likes of Jah Wobble (Public Image Ltd), Skip McDonald (Tackhead), Junior Moses, and more.

African Head Charge

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Adrian Sherwood

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

On-U Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)