



Horace Andy should need no introduction, celebrated as one of the most eminent roots reggae artists and one of Jamaica’s most influential vocalists, as well as a regular collaborator with renowned trip-hop act Massive Attack. This past April saw the release of his highly acclaimed Midnight Rocker album Adrian Sherwood’s On-U sound, which saw Andy working with the producer to present a collection of new tracks alongside revised versions of some of his classics; now, the label has announced a sequel record, with Sherwood taking the original recording sessions further into his “sound system” takes. With the “Feverish” single and music video acting as the first taste of what the album has to offer, Midnight Scorchers showcases a fresh set of stripped back dubplate style renditions that did not fit on Midnight Rocker, with Lone Ranger and Daddy Freddy providing additional MC interjections. Similarly, the album artwork puts a spin on the preceding album, with award-winning animator Ruff Mercy, best known for his work with the likes of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Gorillaz, altering the imagery with a colorfully psychedelic graffiti style that is mirrored in the “Feverish” video.







Midnight Scorchers will be released on September 16 via On-U Sound, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats – the latter will be appearing in standard black and transparent orange variants. Midnight Rocker was released on April 8, and is also available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.











Furthermore, Horace Andy will be embearking on a series of live dates throughout July and August, performing at the Reggae Festivals in Manchester and Milton Keynes on July 30 and 31, respectively; he will also be performing at the Lambeth Country Show in London’s Brockwell Park in Brixton on July 17, and two shows with Jonny Clarke and Burning Spear in Birmingham on August 13 and Brixton Academy the following night. The artist will then perform at the Rototom Sunsplash Festival in Spain on August 20. Adrian Sherwood also has a series of live dates in Belgium, U.K., and Italy; a full listing of the artists’ live dates with ticket links can be found on the On-U Sound website.

