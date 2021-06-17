



Longstanding heroes of synthpop and electronic music Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, better known as OMD, has announced a special livestream event on Saturday, June 19, titled You Me & OMD. With tickets available now on the AXS via the band’s website, the Zoom event will see the band performing in London in support of OMD’s touring crew, who have not been able to work since February 2020; as well as the show, which goes live at 9:00pm U.K. time and will be available to watch for 48 hours on demand, a range of special merchandise is also being sold with all proceeds going toward the road crew.

Additionally, with touring steadily returning to normal, OMD has announced dates for a North American tour in 2022. Beginning on April 22 in Orlando, FL, the Souvenir tour will continue until May 26 in Los Angeles, CA; celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary with a set of greatest hits, the Souvenir tour is named for the 2020 box-set release, with a full listing of dates available on the band’s website.





OMD

