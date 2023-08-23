



OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) remains a benchmark in the annals of electronic pop music after four-and-a-half decades, with the band now announcing a new studio effort to arrive this October. “I rediscovered the creative power of total bloody boredom,” states co-founder Andy McCluskey on the album’s themes, the forthcoming Bauhaus Staircase having emerged out of the general inactivity during the lockdowns; written, recorded, and mixed by McCluskey with Paul Humphreys, the album presents OMD’s most explicitly political material, with tracks like “Evolution of Species” and “Anthropocene” addressing global and human evolution, while “Kleptocracy” presents a straightforward protest song. As the first preview of what the album has in store, OMD has released an animated music video for the title track, “Bauhaus Staircase,” created by Cine1080Studio; McCluskey comments that the single “is a metaphor for strength and artist passion in the face of criticism and adversity,” its title derived from a painting by Bauhaus artist Oscar Schlemmer. McCluskey continues, “When times are hard, there is a tendency for governments to look at cutting funding for creativity, just at the moment when the arts are most needed to nourish our souls. Thus, it seems appropriate that the song and its eponymous album were created during Covid lockdown.”







Bauhaus Staircase marks OMD’s first offering of new material since 2017’s The Punishment of Luxury, with the record due to arrive on October 27 via White Noise Records. Several of the tracks were culled from recordings and demos originally intended for previous releases, with Humphreys stating, “Andy and I never dispose of a song idea.” Working alongside McCluskey and Humphreys on the album were singer/songwriter Caroline England, producer Uwe Schmidt, and rock producer David Watts lending his mixing skills to selected tracks. Pre-orders for Bauhaus Staircase in CD, cassette, and black and split red/grey vinyl are now available, as well as limited quantities of signed and numbered first edition CD and vinyl; digital pre-saves are also now available. McCluskey concludes hinting at the possibility that Bauhaus Staircase will be OMD’s final offering, saying, “I’m very happy with what we’ve done on this record. I’m comfortable if this is OMD’s last statement.”

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD)

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)