



Having made its premiere on Post-Punk.com , musician/DJ/producer Olé Koretsky has released “The One,” the first track and accompanying lyric video from his upcoming solo EP MMXX. Although the lyrics were written to reflect the artist’s own feelings of disconnection and isolation after the loss of his life partner and band mate, The Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan, it has a timely resonance during the current pandemic. Similarly, the video reflects the song’s themes, recorded by Koretsky during a drive from Galway to Limerick, with the artist stating, “It triggered some memories and emotions when I found this footage, and I thought: that’s a really strong visual – I don’t need to make a video if I can use this.”







Koretsky formed Jetlag as a DJ outfit and band in 2009 with The Smiths’ Andy Rourke. O’Riordan later joined the group, which subsequently changed its name to D.A.R.K. and released the critically acclaimed Science Agrees debut album in 2016. O’Riordan tragically passed away before the release of The Cranberries’ Grammy-nominated 2018 album, In the End. MMXX comes after what Koretsky describes as two years of self-isolation, saying that, “This release is my way to start looking ahead and rejoin the world in a way that helps me feel more hopeful about the future.” Although no release date has been announced, Koretsky plans to release MMXX in the summer.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)