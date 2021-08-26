



Based in Berlin and celebrated for her diverse approach to bass-driven club music, VILIFY has signed with independent imprint Ohm Resistance for the release of Illusion of Self. The album’s eight tracks follow the DJ/producer’s philosophy of “Genre is a Social Construct” with a blend of various electronic styles, including jungle, drum & bass, dub, and even world styles, all cultivated from over a decade of performances and regular DJ broadcasts. Due for release on September 9, Ohm Resistance will be releasing Illusion of Self in digital and vinyl LP formats, with pre-orders soon to be made available; as well, a music video for the album track “Interchaneable Auras” created by Jeremy Shantz is soon to appear.

