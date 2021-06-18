



Having returned to helm Scorn in early 2019, Mick Harris has released a new album to build upon the project’s foundations with even greater experimentation and ethereal textures. The Only Place follows up on 2019’s Cafe Mor with Harris taking the project back to the illbient and industrialized hip-hop and dub elements of earlier albums like Gyral and Evanescence, while continuing to push the more sonically spacious sounds of dark ambient. Appearing as guests on the album track “Distortion” are DJ/producer and Ohm Resistance founder Kurt Glück-Aeg – a.k.a. Submerged – providing bass guitar, and New York rapper/producer Kool Keith lending his distinct vocals. Mixed by Harris and mastered by Daniele Antezza, The Only Place was released today, Friday, June 18 via Ohm Resistance and is available to purchase in digital, CD, and double-LP vinyl formats on Bandcamp.







Scorn was founded by Harris with Nic Bullen in 1991, the two having previously served as members of influential grindcore metal act Napalm Death; pursuing a noisier industrial and experimental style than their previous band, the duo released four albums and several EPs together, with Godflesh and fellow Napalm Death alumni Justin Broadrick appearing on the Vae Solis debut EP, before Bullen’s departure in 1995. Since then, Harris began to incorporate more minimalist beats and deep bass akin to dub and trip-hop, signing to Ohm Resistance in 2007 with the release of Stealth; he discontinued the band in 2011 to focus on family life before reviving Scorn in January 2019, followed by the Feather EP and the aofrementioned Cafe Mor. Harris was set to conduct a tour in 2020, which was, like many tours and events that year, canceled due to the global crisis. He is set to perform at the Dekmantel Festival in Amsterdam on August 4, followed by an appearance for the Raw Power Festival at London’s The Dome in Tufnell Park on August 27.

Scorn

SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Ohm Resistance

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Submerged

Facebook

Kool Keith

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)