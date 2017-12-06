Ohm Resistance announces showcase event featuring End.user and Compactor





Ohm Resistance will be hosting a special event in Brooklyn as a showcase for new artists and heavyweight electronic live musicians, taking place on Thursday, December 14 at Sunnyvale. With visuals created and curated by Rob Cerrato, the showcase will feature five prominent acts in experimental styles ranging from breakcore to industrial/noise and drum & bass, ending with the collaborative project Resistance Squadron – a “five-way battle royale” that includes End.user, Pendulum drummer KJ Sawka, Submerged, Darryl Hell, and Breaker. End.user will also be performing a solo set, along with opening act Ariadne, You Will Choose Fire, and Compactor. The entire showcase will be DJd by New Orleans’ NLIC of the kindred Sonic Terror label, bringing his own brand of “neuro-tinged drum & bass.” Pre-sale tickets are priced at $12 and $15 at the door; tickets are available via Ticketfly.

The event is also intended to kickoff the Ohm Resistance subscription series, with the first 7-inch release to feature End.user and Compactor; other artists to appear in the series include Have Demons, Hydra, Mothboy, Amantra, JKFlesh (Justin K. Broadrick of Godflesh), label founder Submerged, and more. Additional info can be found on the Ohm Resistance website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)