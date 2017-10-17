ohGr donates poster for South Jersey Horse Rescue fundraiser





Open for one week spanning October 15-22, a fundraiser auction is being held for an ohGr poster, donated to South Jersey Horse Rescue. Run by Ellen Strack and a team of dedicated volunteers, the South Jersey Horse Rescue is a nonprofit 501c3 charity, having over the course of seven years rescued over 120 horses. Currently on tour with KMFDM and running a PledgeMusic campaign for the band’s fifth full-length album Tricks, ohGr is the side project of Skinny Puppy vocalist and devoted animal rights activist Nivek Ogre; the poster was donated by the band with bids possible via Facebook.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)