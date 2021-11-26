



What better day than Black Friday to wage a philosophical war on consumerism? Such is the case for L.A. based industrial/metal act ODDKO with today marking the release of the band’s new single and music video, “Siren Song.” Calling the song “an observation on how our consumerist society has tricked us into believing that accumulating a mass amount of products equates to a better life,” ODDKO founder Giovanni Bucci draws parallels between the tactics of modern day commercialism with those of the Sirens of Greek myth, who lure innocent sailors to their deaths through distraction and deception. Stating that materialism is obsolete and that humanity should be powerful enough to withstand its grip. he continues, “we hope some people ask themselves, ‘do I really need this? How many working hours of my life will it cost me?’ That simple line of questioning will surely help your pockets, your life, and the environment.” The video for “Siren’s Song,” also created by Bucci, follows ODDKO’s ever growing line of audiovisual cinematic setpieces, the videos for previous singles like “Disobey” and “D4TM” having each garnered great acclaim and numerous awards; with a background in filmmaking and imaginative design, Bucci directed and produced the video with his Void N’ Disorder production company. “Siren’s Song” is available digitally via Bandcamp, marking ODDKO’s third single of 2021 after “Predator and the Prey” and the Zardonic remix of “Disobey.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)