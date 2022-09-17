



Originally known as Mugen, Oceans in the Sky has been steadily building toward the release of a full-length debut with a number of live performances and several singles. The latest of these is “Ghost,” written and produced by founder Liam Frost during a period of loneliess and insomnia following his move from New York City to Taipei, Taiwan; with lyrics about a failed romance and the resulting scorn and spite, the song demonstrates Frost’s diverse influences – elements of rock and emo abound with melodies and dance hooks inspired by French Touch and J-Pop music, and lyrics in English and Chinese. Released on September 16, “Ghost” follows last month’s reveal of “Song of the Summer” and a remixed version of 2014’s “Fake Holiday,” with all three acting as the first singles from the forthcoming Parallels; with two more singles planned to precede the album, which is expected to arrive in early 2023 via Heading East Records. The record’s themes reflect Frost’s biracial and multicultural background, focusing on the artist’s travels in search of a sense of belonging, the title relating to the “parallels” in music from different parts of the world.





