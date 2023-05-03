



Five since Paris Hurley’s last full-length effort under the moniker of Object As Subject, the art punk and post-rock act has announced details for the forthcoming sophomore release. Performed and produced with Ben Kaplan (Sleep Maps), Heretic presents Hurley’s musical autobiography, exploring various points in her childhood in the Sonoran desert, her own understanding of God as a concept, motherhood, and her experiences as a woman. “I want you free from enough,” Hurley screams, further explaining the album’s themes as freedom from shame, validating one’s existence through action or possession, and from “the bondage of self,” drawing on the title’s definition as “the one who chooses.” Heretic features contributions from cellist/vocalist Emily Hope Price (Pearl and the Beard), vocalist Krissy Barker, and Jherek Bischoff (Amanda Palmer, The Dead Science) with the album due to arrive via Lost Future Records on May 12 in digital and vinyl formats; following up on 2018’s Permission and preceded by the “Monsoon” and “Conjuring” singles, Heretic is available to pre-order now via Bandcamp.









