



With a new album soon to arrive, the dark folk duo of Nytt Land has revealed the video for its first single, titled “Nord.” Revolving around themes of life, death, and rebirth and the cycles that permeate throughout all living things, the video offers a monochromatic visual accompaniment to the band’s shamanistic roots, depicting the rituals and sounds of their native Siberia; deeply rooted in the mythology and history of their homeland, Natasha “Baba Yaga” and Anatoly Pakhalenko approach with “Nord” resonates throughout the whole of the forthcoming Torem, all sung in a combination of old Icelandic Norse and the Khanty language native to Siberian tribes, the album’s title derived from the Finno-Ugric word for “Great Sky,” in which the souls of ancestors and animals are reborn as birds. The duo states, “In the smoke of the funeral pyres, the immortal spirit ascends to the Great Sky. In the burning fire he finds his new birth.”







Produced, recorded, and mixed by Nyatt Land, and mastered by Anatoly Pakhalenko, Torem follows up on 2021’s Ritual and its accompanying 2022 Ritual: Blood of the West EP; it marks the group’s ninth album, beginning a new trilogy devoted to the three worlds in their homeland’s cosmology. The album is available for pre-order now, due to arrive on October 6 via Napalm Records in digital, CD, and limited edition clear vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)