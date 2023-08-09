



Like What has been lingering in the New York City underground scene for a few short years, bringing forth a darkened style of synthpop created almost exclusively by a guitar and iPad by Balazs Imre. From the project’s latest release comes the video for “Time to Let Go,” with A.I.-created images evocative of an art deco film noir inspired romance in a foggy urban setting. Released on August 7, the video marks the third single from the Unpunctuated EP, following “Burn” and “Out Alive.” The EP was released on May 31, marking Like What’s third EP after Avant-Garde and Unplug!, both from 2021.









Like What

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)