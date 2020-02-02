



New York industrial/noise act NVRS has joined forces with Chicago producer and fellow noisemaker trbl.w//.dr3ams: for a new collaboration. Under the moniker of Misandry, the duo’s self-titled EP presents a blend of dark drones and post-industrial soundscapes with distorted drums, topped off by NVRS’ mysterious and cryptic vocals; due for release on February 6 via Engram Recordings, the EP tracks “Sociopathy” and “Stockholm Syndrome” can be heard via SoundCloud. Additionally, the duo promises to be unveiling a second release in the Spring.







Producing music under various monikers for two decades, trbl.w//.dr3ams: has released eight EPs and two full-length albums since 2017, drawing heavy influence from Japanese ambient drones and musique concrète. NVRS is the brainchild of Dia Xan, widely recognized for her spoken word vocals and collaborations with the likes of Neon Insect, Izumi Gould, and Nils Sinatsch; she’s released music with such labels as Dirty Fox, Cian Orbe Netlabel, and Hexx 9 Records.





Misandry – Teaser from Engram Recordings on Vimeo.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)