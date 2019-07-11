



Once considered one of the essential acts in the electro/industrial scene of the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s, Numb has broken a silence of more than two decades to announce a new album, titled Mortal Geometry. Spearheaded by founding member Don Gordon, the new album presents the classic Numb sound, full of Gordon’s signature arrangements and sound design; EBM, trance, and ambient modes come together on Mortal Geometry, with the album to be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Metropolis Records on August 23, 2019. Pre-orders for the record are now available on Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore; the vinyl edition is available in a limited quantity of 300.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)