



Seattle artist Nuda has announced the release of her latest single, titled “Break,” which marks the second taste of her forthcoming album. Following up on last year’s “Trigger,” the new track presents the artist’s darkened brand of electro/industrial with a menacing beat, throbbing bass, and scorching yet melodic waves of distortion; mixed and mastered by Derek Brown, “Break” offers the second taste of what Stranger has in store, following up on her acclaimed 2020 album Mindful Tragedies; both “Break” and “Trigger” are available via Bandcamp and Spotify, with Stranger available for pre-order via the artist’s website. Earlier this year, Nuda revealed the standalone “You Don’t Belong Here,” co-written with DK-Zero’s D-Punk and inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. Furthermore, Nuda will be performing on September 15 at Seattle’s Southgate Roller Rink as a support act for Lead into Gold; presented by Rat City Record, additional information can be found on the Facebook event page.





