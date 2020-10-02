



Blending elements of ambient, goth, and industrial, Nuda has announced the release of her sophomore album, titled Mindful Tragedies. Preceding the record is the new single “All In Your Head,” a primarily instrumental soundscape featuring vocal chants by Cindergarden’s Jaymie Valentine; stating that she was fortunate to have Valentine’s talents on the track, Nuda states, “When I write, my songs are typically instrumental, so I tend to gravitate towards sounds I have in my head rather than figure out what it’s about.” “All In Your Head” can be purchased now via Nuda’s website and streamed on Spotify.

Mindful Tragedies follows up on Nuda’s 2019 Intimate Senses debut, with a release date of October 23. Mixing and mastering the album is D-Punk of electro/punk act DK-Zero, which Nuda joined in 2019 as a live keyboardist; of his participation, she comments, “Working with D-Punk has been a wonderful learning experience. Collaborating in such a detailed way has really challenged me to look at my material more closely. D-Punk is remarkable at emphasizing the best parts of my material without straying too far from the original idea and I absolutely love that about him.” Along with the aforementioned Jaymie Valentine, Mindful Tragedies features guest appearances from Skye Warden of Abney Park, and Anthony Cortez of Possessed Tranquility, for whom Nuda was previously the guitarist. The album will also include a remix by DK-Zero.

Nuda

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)