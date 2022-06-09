



Both as a solo artist and as a member of FleischKrieg, Seattle’s Nuda has been steadily building upon her signature blend of darkwave, industrial, electro/EBM, and all points in between. With her 2020 Mindful Tragedies record receiving acclaim from ReGen , followed by the “Trigger” single to signal the forthcoming Stranger album, Nuda has announced dates for her first tour; taking place in July and with support from ManifestiV; beginning on the “Trigger” single’s release date of July 1, the tour currently consists of five dates throughout the state of California, ending on July 9 at Bar Sinister in Hollywood. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Nuda’s website.







Preceding the tour, the artist will also be performing at this year’s Mechanismus: Stronghold on the event’s first day of June 28, both as Nuda and with FleischKrieg. Other bands appearing at this year’s event include Die Robot, Eva X, Hem Netjer, Cyanotic, The Gothsicles, C/A/T, Stoneburner, Curse Mackey, For All the Emptiness, Amelia Arsenic, AL1CE, and more. A full listing of bands, dates, and ticket links can be found on the Mechanismus website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)