



Chicago industrial/rock act Nuclear Sun has released visualizer clips of the band’s cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit “Head Like a Hole” and Filter’s “Under.” Both tracks are taken from the first volume of the band’s Couldn’t Have Said It Better series, paying tribute ot friends and heroes alike; released on March 5 and available to purchase now via Bandcamp, Nuclear Sun founder, songwriter, and producer Tal Kliger states that he hopes this to be the first of many tributes to music that has inspired his creative direction. Along with Nine Inch Nails and Filter, the album features covers of Mindless Faith, The Shizit and Rabbit Junk, and Cyanotic, with whom Kliger has served as a live touring member; additionally, the album includes instrumental versions of all six tracks. Couldn’t Have Said It Better Vol. 1 follows Nuclear Sun’s September 2020 release of The Quarantine Remixes Vol. 1, in which Kliger remixed songs by The Eagles, Van Halen, and others “to keep from going crazy” in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine; the last release of original material from the project was December 2020’s “Ha-Nuke-A 2020” single, along with the remix companion to 2019’s Dark Side of the Sun, released in August.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)