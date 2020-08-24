



Now Ex – the collaborative effort of Nick Hampson and Harry Brokensha – has announced the release of a new single as the latest taste of the band’s upcoming debut EP. Drawing heavily on Hampson’s work as a film director to add a cinematic edge to Now Ex’s brand of electronic and alternative/pop, “First Light” presents a narrative of two people who share a magnetic chemistry despite the incongruities in their personalities and desires. With themes touching on the escapism and hedonism of youth, the song according to Hampson “explores feeling lost in your twenties in a big city and being okay with bringing someone else down with you, however selfish it may seem,” going on to say that “It’s a thin line between the best night of your life and a cry for help, and so often they can seemingly intertwine.” Due out on August 28, “First Light” follows the “No Coming with You” single released earlier this year, and will be available on all streaming platforms.

Now Ex began after Hampson and Brokensha met at Oxford University, the pair striving to blend their mutual love of cinema, music, and live performance into a single project. With their sites set on the band becoming a showcase for the creation of feature films and TV soundtracks, Brokensha provided the score for Hampson’s last two movies, of which In the Cold Dark Night aired in July of this year to an audience of four-million U.S. viewers on ABC. The band’s debut EP is expected to be released later in 2020.

Now Ex

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)