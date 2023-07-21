



The duo of vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Matt Spatial and drummer Michael Allen, collectively known as Now After Nothing, has already revealed across two singles a classical approach to their darkwave influences, now culminating in today’s release of the band’s cover of The Cure’s “All I Want.” Originally a track featured on 1987’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, the song was chosen for its captivating melodic layers, which Spatial states to have been an influence on his early attempts at songwriting; “I gave my first song the working title ‘Sonic Goth,'” he explains, “as, in my mind, it sounded like Sonic Youth meets The Cure. Truth be told though, what I ‘wrote’ was a blatant rip-off of ‘All I Want.'” Although remaining compositionally faithful to the track, Spatial also comments that he altered one instance of the word “dog” in the lyrics to “doll,” stating that “I am an aspirational feminist, after all.”











Following the “Sick Fix” and “Fixation Fantasy” singles, the “All I Want” cover marks the Atlanta-based band’s third release of 2023; like the preceding tracks, the song was mixed by Carl Glanville (U2, Joan Jett) and mastered by John Davis (Placebo, The Jesus and Mary Chain), further driving the band’s stylistic influences home. Now After Nothing is currently gearing up for a debut EP release later in the year, along with the band’s first live performances.

Now After Nothing

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)