



There seems to be no stopping Curse Mackey, for even as he is currently in the midst of his Electric Exorcism Tour, he has already made plans to begin 2024 with a bang. Taking place at Vinyl in Atlanta on January 27 will be a special performance with Mackey joined by fellow darkwave acts Now After Nothing and Astari Nite, along with special sets by DJ Aesthetic; presented by Rival Entertainment in association with ReGen Magazine , the event will also feature several top local goth-inspired vendors, with the show continuing to celebrate Mackey’s 2022 Immoral Emporium sophomore album, as well as Now After Nothing’s forthcoming debut EP.







Spearheaded by vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Matt Spatial and drummer Michael Allen, Now After Nothing has released three singles in 2023, including a cover of “All I Want,” originally written and recorded by The Cure. “I’m incredibly excited and honored to be sharing a stage with both Curse Mackey and Astari Nite on my home turf of Atlanta,” Spatial comments, with the event serving as a catalyst for the band’s live shows, “I’ve been really looking forward to playing out with other acts of the genre and these are indisputably two of the finest.” Spatial helped to organize the show, stating that Atlanta is often overlooked as a tour stop for the gothic and darkwave scene, stating that “My hope is that this is just the first of many more to come. My wheels are already in motion.”







Tickets and additional information can be found via Now After Nothing’s website. Curse Mackey’s Electric Exorcism Tour with SINE and I Speak Machine will be continuing until November 3 in the artist’s hometown of Austin; a full listing of remaining dates and ticket links can be found via Curse Mackey’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)