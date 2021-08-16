



Tim Sköld and Nero Bellum have been enjoying a rather productive period of collaboration over the last several years, each serving as live members in each other’s bands and then writing and recording the self-titled debut of their Not My God project in early 2020. Now, the band has announced a follow-up album, titled Simulacra, to showcase 10 more examples of the pair’s blend of darkly atmospheric electro/industrial, with the “Ashes” single and music video as the introductory single. Of the song, Bellum explains that “we wanted to take a step away from contemporary methods of songwriting and assemble an artificial world from fractured pieces in which the bruised and broken would give rise to something resembling beauty,” with Sköld’s signature vocals providing the melodic impetus atop Bellum’s modular synth ambience, continuing the sound first heard on Not My God’s first album. Drenched in red that matches the album’s cover art, the video for “Ashes” was directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, having made its premiere via Outburn on August 13. Now signed to Metropolis Records, Not My God will be releasing Simulacra on October 15 in digital, CD, and a limited edition red vinyl; now available for pre-order on Bandcamp, autographed CDs and viny are also available in very limited quantities.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)