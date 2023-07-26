



Following the release of the electro/industrial duo’s third full-length album earlier this year, Not My God has announced what wiill be the band’s first and final tour. From October 14-30, The Farewell Tour will see Tim Sköld and Nero Bellum celebrating their short-lived collaboration in grand fashion, performing material from across the pair’s three albums in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York City, Atlanta, and more. The tour also offers fans the “RIP VIP” package, which includes a backstage meet-and-greet, photo opportunity, autographed set list, and exclusive merch, as well as a chance to join the band onstage as part of a mid-set “dying ceremony” segment – full details can be found via the “RIP VIP” link, while a full listing of dates and tickets for the tour can be found on SKOLD’s website. Supporting Not My God on The Farewell Tour will be Death Loves Veronica, Snakes of Russia, and Clockwork Echo. This marks Tim Sköld’s third tour of 2023, having served as the live guitarist for Front Line Assembly, and currently in the final stretch of his solo SKOLD tour, which also features support from Clockwork Echo. Not My God released its third album, Obverses, on May 12, preceded by Simulacra in 2021, and the self-titled debut in 2020.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)