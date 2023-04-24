



Metropolis Records has announced the release of the latest full-length album from Not My God, the electro/industrial collaboration of Tim Sköld and Nero Bellum. Following up on 2021’s Simulacra, Obverses presents the duo’s darkly malignant and heretical sound across 12 all new tracks, with the album due for release on May 12 in digital and CD formats. Obverses marks the third album from the duo in as many years, with Sköld and Bellum releasing music in their own respective bands, SKOLD and Psyclon Nine, in the interim. Pre-orders for Obverses are now available via Bandcamp.

In addition to the 2022 reissue of Dead God, Sköld is currently serving as live guitarist for electro/industrial legends Front Line Assembly, while Psyclon Nine recently headlined Dark Force Fest following the More to Hell remix companion to 2022’s Less to Heaven; the remix album featured a contribution by SKOLD. Earlier this year, SKOLD also conrtibuted a cover of “Blasphemous Rumours” to Cleopatra Records’ All I Ever Wanted tribute compilation.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)