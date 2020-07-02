



American/Swedish dark electro/rock band Normoria has released a video for its latest single, “The Cost of Freedom.” The energetic and danceable track, which hit the number 12 spot on the German Alternative Charts, calls out the horrors of animal testing, highlighting the suffering of animals to serve human consumption and vanity. The companion video reinforces the message to humanize lab animals and give them a voice. “The Cost of Freedom” was released on May 1, following the February 27 release of the Essentials EP, which compiles four of the band’s most popular songs around the world. Founded in 2016 by vocalist and songwriter Angel Moonshine, Normoria has been featured in numerous compilation albums and popular German magazines.









Normoria

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)