



Following just over a year since the release of the darkwave act’s last EP, Athan Maroulis has unveiled a new Bandcamp exclusive single showcasing NØIR’s cover of Cabaret Voltaire’s 1983 classic “Just Fascination.” Originally recorded for the Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire) tribute compilation released in late 2018, the new single features the programming talents of Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed) and David Borsky (Anti-Mechanism, Venus In Aries), along with backing vocals provided by regular NØIR compatriot Kai Irina Hahn (The Sedona Effect). Mastered by Xris Smack at his Mindswerve Studios, “Just Fascination” is presented with three additional remixes by We Are Temporary, Push Button Press, and ÆON RINGS; the EP is available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, with an official release date of January 5, 2021. Additionally, NØIR is in the process of assembling a new full-length studio album, with more details to follow.







“Just Fascination” was written by Richard Harold Kirk and Stephen William Mallinder for Cabaret Voltaire’s 1983 album The Crackdown; it marked the influential industrial band’s fifth studio album, the first to be created after the departure of founding member Chris Watson. It was co-produced by the Mark Ellis – a.k.a. the legendary Flood (U2, Depeche Mode, Gary Numan, Nine Inch Nails). The Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire) tribute compilation featuring NØIR’s cover was released via Metropolis Records on October 19, 2018, and is available on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)