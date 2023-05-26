



More than two years since the New York act’s last release, NØIR has returned with the “Fallen” single, released on May 25 via Metropolis Records. The pulsating darkwave number began life in 2019, shortly after “A Pleasure” was released, but had been delayed primarily due to the pandemic, with the passing of Metropolis founder Dave Heckman motivating its ultimate completion. As a result, “Fallen” is dedicated to Heckman, with production, programming, keyboards, and guitars provided by Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed), and backing vocals by regular NØIR collaborator Kai Irina Hahn (The Sedona Effect), with her vocals more prominently showcased on the Femme mix. This release not only presents the song and its accompanying remixes by Paradox Obscur and Silver Walks, but also the politically charged “Death is Easy” B-side, and a cover of Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way.” Produced by Ray Wilcox (Zircus, Pacific Soul Records), and with cellos performed by Rebekah Feng (The Neuro Farm), the cover was originally intended for what would’ve been an acoustic EP. The “Fallen” EP follows up on 2021’s “Just Fascination” and is available digitally via Bandcamp, mastered by Xris Smack at his Mindswerve Studios.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)