



It’s been quite awhile since audiences have heard from Athan Maroulis’ NØIR, but that all changes in October as the band will be performing a pair of shows with fellow darkwave act Ships in the Night. The first show will take place as part of Vanguard on October 7 at The Runaway in Washington, DC, followed the next night by a show at Fallout in Richmond, VA; the DC show will see the two bands supported by local dark artists The Neuro Farm and 11grams, while Stephanie will support in Richmond. Additional info on both shows can be found on the Vanguard DC and Fallout Facebook event pages. NØIR will then close out 2022 with an appearance at The Unconvention 2 in Morristown, NJ; scheduled for the second night of November 19, the band will be sharing the stage with Grendel and Leæther Strip, with additional info available on the Facebook event page. Tickets for all three performances are available through EventBrite. In addition, NØIR has announced that the band will be releasing a new EP in 2023 via Metropolis Records; featuring remixes from Paradox Obscur “along with a few surprises,” the EP marks NØIR’s first release since the cover of Cabaret Voltaire’s “Just Fascination” released in January of 2021.

NØIR

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Ships in the Night

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

The Unconvention

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)