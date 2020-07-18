



From Bilbao, Spain comes dark electro/industrial artist Dsidia as No Devotion Records has released her new EP, Katabasis. The brainchild of Nuria Orive, Dsidia began in 2016 as a solo techno and electronic outlet for the artist after serving as a well known guitarist/bassist in Spain, releasing Archetype of Hate in 2017, followed by Behind the Machines the next year. Now, Katabasis presents four new remixes produced and mastered by Jan Laomfield at Essen, Germany’s X-Fusion Music Production Studios; among the remixers are Federico Leocata, Another Machines, Stoppenberg, and Jamie Blacker of Electronic Substance Abuse, with visualizer clips available for each track via YouTube. Released on July 18, Katabasis is available as a digital name-your-price item on Bandcamp.















In addition, No Devotion Records has announced a live stream event taking place on Monday, July 20 at 7:00pm PST. Presented by the label in association with Chicago’s Pulseblack Records, the event will feature a chat session with members of the NUKES collective, including John Bechdel (Ascension of the Watchers, MINISTRY, False Icons), Joey Pérez (Flesh Vomit), “Death Sky” video director Ron Ojeda, along with No Devotion founder Mario Alberto Cabada and Pulseblack’s Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau, Pigface). The event will feature the “Death Sky” video, which made its premiere on ReGen on July 6, along with a discussion on various topics, including “world domination and more nonsense.”





Dsidia

No Devotion Records

Pulseblack

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)