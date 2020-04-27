



In 2009, Mikel Vot of Mexican electro/EBM act Electrovot met with Red Flag’s Chris Reynolds for a recording session that resulted in numerous tracks and remixes; however, from those sessions, only six tracks survived. Now, after 11 years, these tracks comprise the latest release from Electrovot, The :Red Flag RMXS; released by No Devotion Records on April 27 via Bandcamp, the album contains five remixes of tracks that would appear in different form on Electrovot’s 2011 Turning Point and 2014 Elegant Love albums, along with an original version of “Winter Day” with Reynolds on vocals. To round out the release, two bonus tracks have been included – previously unreleased and saved for a special occasion, with co-producer and No Devotion founder Mario Alberto Cabada stating, “This is a goddamn special occasion.”







Chris Reynolds had formed Red Flag with his brother Mark in 1984 as Shades of May, changing the name the following year; the band effectively went into hiatus following Mark Reynolds’ death in 2003, with Chris reviving the band in 2007. The original 2009 meeting took place with Mikel Vot asking Reynolds through a mutual friend to share the stage with Electrovot in Tijuana. Upon his arrival and subsequent tour of Vot’s studio, the two bonded over a mutual appreciation for analog synths; the visit became a residency of several weeks, with Reynolds providing vocals for Electrovot’s “Winter Day” as a gesture of respect for the band’s “defiant and edgy futurepop/EBM” sound.

Electrovot, Red Flag, and No Devotion Records had also dedicated the release of The :Red Flag RMXS “to all doctors, nurses, and emergency personnel around the world during these hard times – all the love, respect, and light to you all.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)