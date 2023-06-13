



Azam Ali and Loga Ramin Torkian – the duo collectively known as Niyaz – have been heralded for their blend of electronic and rock with the traditional sounds and modes of the Middle East, with 2015’s The Fourth Light standing as one of the band’s most highly regarded efforts. 2020 saw the band repurposing the album into an immersive multimedia presentation, which is now finally making its debut in the Los Angeles as Niyaz will be performing at UCLA’s Royce Hall, in collaboration with the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and the Farhang Foundation, an organization founded in 2008 to celebrate and promote Iranian art and culture. “The Fourth Light is a testament to the power of art in transcending boundaries and connecting people from different backgrounds,” comments Farhang Executive Director Alireza Ardekani, with Dr. Shahab Paranj of UCLA’s Iranian Music Program adding that the duo’s blend of interactive elements with Iranian music and Persian poetry offers a unique experience. Torkian states, “Often we rely on debates and compromises to create unity, but in my opinion, In a secular society, art is the guiding light and creating unity,” while Ali adds that “For us, this show has always been about celebrating the power of women,” the lyrics taking inspiration from eighth century poet Rabia Al Basri, recognized as the first female Sufi mystic who sett forth its tenets of non-duality and divine love.







The Fourth Light combines live music, dance, and interactive technology like advanced projection and body-mapping techniques that respond to sound and movement in real time. The performance will take place on Saturday, August 19 with tickets now available via the UCLA ticket office and the Farhang Foundation’s official website.





Ilker Yücel