



Renowned for blending traditional Middle Eastern modes with Western and European styles of electronic music and rock, Niyaz will be embarking on a tour to present a fully immersive multimedia performance based on the band’s The Fourth Light. Released in 2015, the album was exemplary of the band’s devotion to creating music with a deep social message, revolving around the doctrines of non-duality and divine love inspired by the first female Sufi mystic and poet Rabi Al Basri; for The Fourth Light tour, Niyaz will be performing in theatres, museums, and similar spaces designed for reverent productions, combining live music, dance, and intereactive technologies – including advanced projection and body-mapping techniques that respond to sound and movement in real time – to create a unique audiovisual experience. Collaborating with the band will be interactive designer/visual artist Jerome Delapierre. “We have always felt our music has a theatrical, cinematic quality,” explains vocalist Azam Ali, further describing the show as “‘Digital Scenography,’ where we can create a synthesis of music, movement, visuals, and light.” With the show, Niyaz aims to unite Eastern and Western cultures as a counter to the current political climate – although Iranian in origin, Niyaz is based in the United States, with multi-instrumentalist Loga Ramin Torkian explaining the band’s name to “have the same meaning in several languages such as Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, etc.” Ali goes on to call Niyaz’s musical blend as “post-modern decolonial,” eschewing the term “world music” as antiquated since “All music is world music.”











The Fourth Light Tour will begin on February 20 at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, CA, and continues until June 27 at the Royce Hall in Los Angeles, with stops in New York City, Seattle, Tucson, and Montreal on the itenerary; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. Additionally, the duo will be continuing to visit high schools and universities, taking on residencies, holding workshops and master classes, and giving talks to blend art and education, further bridging the gaps between Eastern and Western ideologies.

Niyaz

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)