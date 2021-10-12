



Long revered as one of the original pioneers of EBM and electro/punk, Nitzer Ebb has announced dates for the Come Alive! North American Tour. Beginning on November 4 and continuing until December 5, the tour sees the original lineup of Douglas McCarthy, Bon Harris, David Gooday, and Simon Granger following up on their 2019 reunion, with dates including Canadian dates in Toronto and Vancouver; in the U.S., the band will be performing in Portland, Baltimore, Seattle, Detroit, Chicago, West Palm Beach, and more. As well, following the North American run, Nitzer Ebb will be returning to Europe for the remainder of 2021, performing in Belgium, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Nitzer Ebb website.

In addition, Nitzer Ebb is scheduled for two summer festivals, with the first taking place at Sinner’s Day Special in Belgium, taking place on June 6. Two months later, with the postponement of the M’era Luna Festival until 2022, Nitzer Ebb will appear at the prominent event on August 6; tickets for the original event planned for 2021 will be honored, with information available via an M’era Luna FAQ page. This marks the second year in a row that the festival has had to be postponed due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Nitzer Ebb

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

NitzerEbbProdukt

Website, Facebook, Twitter

M’era Luna

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Sinner’s Day Special

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)