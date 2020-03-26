



12 years after the release of Ghosts I-IV, Nine Inch Nails unveils two new surprise entries in the instrumental series. Offered as free downloads via the band’s website, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross explain that “Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts IV: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.” With this release, the band addresses the tumultuous state of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the situation “has really made us appreciate the power and need for connection,” despite their own general antisocial tendencies; furthermore, they state that the creation and listening of music has been a constant source of relief, Reznor and Atticus deciding “to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.” They conclude by saying, “Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully, it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together, and this too shall pass.” Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts IV: Locusts follows the current waves to combat the depression – both emotional and economical – of the pandemic as numerous artists and labels are offering their work at discounted prices, and even for free or as name-your-price Bandcamp items; both albums are also available on all streaming services.

Nine Inch Nails

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

The Null Corporation

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)