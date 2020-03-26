Mar 2020 26

Nine Inch Nails surprise releases two new entries in the Ghosts instrumental series as free downloads0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
12 years after the release of Ghosts I-IV, Nine Inch Nails unveils two new surprise entries in the instrumental series. Offered as free downloads via the band’s website, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross explain that “Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts IV: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.” With this release, the band addresses the tumultuous state of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the situation “has really made us appreciate the power and need for connection,” despite their own general antisocial tendencies; furthermore, they state that the creation and listening of music has been a constant source of relief, Reznor and Atticus deciding “to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.” They conclude by saying, “Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully, it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together, and this too shall pass.” Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts IV: Locusts follows the current waves to combat the depression – both emotional and economical – of the pandemic as numerous artists and labels are offering their work at discounted prices, and even for free or as name-your-price Bandcamp items; both albums are also available on all streaming services.

 

Nine Inch Nails
Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
The Null Corporation
Website
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!