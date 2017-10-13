Nine Inch Nails pays homage to John Carpenter





Released today on Friday, October 13, Nine Inch Nails – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – have paid homage to legendary director/musician John Carpenter with a rendition of his theme for Halloween. Of this “moody and dark” version, Carpenter states that he was impressed and that Reznor and Ross’ version “does amazing justice to the original,” while still showcasing the pair’s penchant for decrepit and starkly ambient sound design. Directed, scored, and co-written by Carpenter and ultimately considered the archetype for the slasher subgenre of horror movies, Halloween was originally released in 1978 and is still revered nearly 50 years later as one of the great horror classics; its theme song is as iconic as the film itself, written in a complex 5/4 (or 10/8) time signature on piano and synthesizers, and subsequently covered and performed by numerous artists and musicians over the years. Reznor, having seen the movie at the age of 13 during its original release, states that it left him “damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”

The Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross rendition of John Carpenter’s Halloween theme is now available via Sacred Bones Records at the price of $1.00 via Bandcamp.





Nine Inch Nails

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

John Carpenter

Website, Facbeook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Sacred Bones

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)