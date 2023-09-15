



Formed 10 years ago in Los Angeles and now based in Berlin, Night Nail has joined the Metropolis Records roster with the announcement of the gothic and post-punk act’s new album, Fates Explained. As the introductory single, “Narcoleptic Dream Catcher” arrives with a music video that showcases the band’s darkly vibrant sound and vision; written by Brandon Robert, the song revolves around themes of “the treachery of virtual addictions,” the loss of control and identity in a world where dishonesty and insincerity reign supreme. Appearing on the song and in the video is Pete Burns (Kill Shelter), who also mixed, mastered, and performed bass and guitar on the track; additional vocals were provided by Valentina Veil (VV & the Void), while the video also featured Cylian Wednesday.







Fates Explained is due to arrive on November 17 via Metropolis Records in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. The album follows Nigh Nail’s March to Autumn, released in October of 2020 via Cold Transmission Music.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)