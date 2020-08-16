



Based in Berlin, Night Nail has released “FTL” as the second single off the darkwave act’s upcoming album March to Autumn. Released on August 11, the track follows the “Republican Marriage” single released in January of this year. Co-produced, mixed, and mastered by Pete Burns (Kill Shelter) in Edinburgh, Scotland, “FTL” follows the album’s themes of lost hope, paranoia, nostalgia, and giving into fear; although the material on March to Autumn was written prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production was completed during the lockdowns in Berlin.

The single also features additional instrumentation by Burns, Valentina Veil, Ilja Gavrilenko, and Manuel Wagner, while the companion video was produced by Jean De Oliveira and features Matilda Reid.











Originally formed in 2013 in Los Angeles, Night Nail moved to Berlin after releasing the self-titled debut EP, recording the LA Demons full-length album in 2018, which was subsequently released on Cleopatra Records. The second album, March to Autumn is due out October 1 in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Cold Transmission Music.

