



Formed in Los Angeles in 2013 and now based in Barlin, Night Nail has announced the release of a new album, titled March to Autumn. Co-produced, mixed, and mastered by Kill Shelter’s Pete Burns, the record was written primarily in 2019 with its themes of nostalgia, fear, and paranoia overcoming a sense of hope resonating in the midst of the current pandemic. Along Burns, March to Autumn features additional instrumental and vocal contributions from Valentina Veil, Ilja Gavrilenko, and Manuel Wagner, with the album to be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on October 15 via the Cold Transmission Music imprint; pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp. March to Autumn marks the darkwave band’s second full-length album following the LA Demons debut released on Cleopatra Records in 2018; a music video for the album’s second single “FTL” was unveiled in August.









