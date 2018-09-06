Night Club opening for A Perfect Circle and Tricky on upcoming North American tour





Hot off of a successful U.S. and European tour and the release of the second full-length album, Scary World, Los Angeles based synthpop duo Night Club has announced that it will join alt. rock supergroup A Perfect Circle on upcoming U.S. tour dates. The tour kicks off on October 20 in West Valley City Utah, with Night Club opening for all U.S. shows, with the exception of New Orleans.Trip-hop pioneer Tricky will co-open for several of the U.S. dates, while singer/songwriter Chelsea Wolfe will be the opener on the European leg of the tour. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites; tickets are on sale now for all shows. Scary World was released on August 24 and is available via streaming services and in digital and limited edition CD formats through the band’s websites.

Night Club

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

A Perfect Circle

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, YouTube

Tricky

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Chelsea Wolfe

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)