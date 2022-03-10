



Among the many artists offering support to the Ukrainian people are Nick Hudson and Kianna Blue of British post-punk and goth/rock act The Academy of Sun as the two have recorded the new single “Lights/Svoboda.” Released on March 4 under Hudson’s name, the song – whose title translates to “Lights/Freedom” – began its life during the sessions for the band’s 2020 This Quiet Earth, but given a new purpose in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; with Blue providing backup vocals and bass, Hudson crafted the darkly somber track with the aid of a Soviet-era Faemi M1 analogue synthesizer, piano, melodica, and field recordings he’d taken during a recent trip to neighboring Georgia; “The opening features a recording I made in Georgia,” Hudson explains, “into my Soviet cassette recorder, of my 20-year-old Russian exile friend who fled to Georgia to avoid facing criminal charges for protesting Navalny’s imprisonment. I had him say. ‘freedom, hope, and truth’ in Russian.”







“Lights/Svoboda” is available to purchase now via Bandcamp, with all proceeds going toward Red Cross Ukraine and Razom For Ukraine, each covering different areas of humanitarian aid. It is Hudson’s third single following the September 2021 release of his K69996ROMA​:​EP

Nick Hudson Industries/The Academy of Sun

Red Cross Ukraine

Razom For Ukraine

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)