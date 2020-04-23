



Florida industrial/metal band Machines On Blast has brought award-winning producer Henrik Udd onboard to mix and master the upcoming album, Black Market Happiness. Due out this summer, the album marks the first new release from the band since 2016‘s Tin Man Empire; from that album, “Feast” appeared on the 2018 Australian horror film Bite Club. Formed in 2013, Machines On Blast released its self-titled debut EP in 2014, followed by appearances on several compilations, and a remix album that featured the likes of Chrome Corpse, Particle Son, Man Woman Machine, and Flammpunkt; furthermore, the band has shared the stage alongside such prominent acts as The Dreaming, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, and Genitorturers. According to front man Evan Mitchell on the band’s social media, Black Market Happiness was “a little over three years in the making, through good times, bad times, marriages, deaths, sickness, world travel, immigration, and now a pandemic,” with Andrew Howington co-writing/co-producing the record, which has now been sent to Udd for the mixing process, he having worked with a plethora of bands including Voïvod, Bring Me the Horizon, Powerwolf, and Architects.

Machines On Blast

Henrik Udd

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)