



Six months after the single’s release, Minneapolis industrial/EBM act Zwaremachine has revealed a music video for “A Sickness.” Shot and edited by Inpoet NWC, the video is comprised of footage from the band’s performance at the Poppodium Nieuwe Nor (PNN) in Heerlen, NL on September 8, 2023, when Zwaremachine opened for electro/EBM legends Front 242, with the audio remixed and remastered from the original single; the release of the video also coincides with the band’s hometown appearance tonight, March 29 at Hook & Ladder Mission Room in Minneapolis, with further details available via the venue’s website. Originally released on September 1, 2023 the A Sickness single is dedicated to Zwaremachine drummer Dein Offizier – a.k.a. Bas Mercx – who passed away from longstanding health issues on August 18 of last year; as such, all proceeds from the single and its accompanying remixes will be donated to the Hematon Foundation, a Dutch organization devoted to those afflicted with hemato-oncological conditions.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)