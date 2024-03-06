



With today marking the beginning of her first tour of the United States, Australian model, actress, and musical artist Zheani has announced that she will be returning to North American shores this fall. “There’s much ado, but an empire crumbling is a beautiful thing,” she shares, “I’ve loved meeting all of my fans and I can’t wait to meet more later this year.” Running from September 4 to October 15, the North American leg of her The Maenad World Tour will see Zheani performing in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, Orlando, Atlanta, Albuquerque, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, and more, with Canadian dates including Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto; tickets go on sale this Friday, March 8, at 10:00am local time, with a full listing of dates and ticket links available via Zheani’s website. She is currently performing a sold-out series of shows in the U.S. from today, March 6 to March 23, hitting Los Angeles, Houston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more. She will then perform from April 18 to June 3 throughout multiple European stops in Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, The Netherlands, Italy, France, Finland, and Germany.







The Maenad World Tour follows up on the artist’s most recent EP, The Spiritual Meat Grinder, marking her first project after being diagnosed with ADHD, which Zheani has referred to as “empowering,” the nine tracks serving as a therapeutic reprieve from the adversity she’s addressed in her past work – in a recent interview with NME , she explains that the diagnosis provided her with “a road map that allows me to respond to the symptoms I’m experiencing in the most practical and compassionate way,” relating the EP’s themes to that of the traditional “hero’s journey” in The Odyssey and Joan of Arc. Released on December 1, 2023, The Spiritual Meat Grinder is available via most major digital outlets through Crash Recordings’ Access subimprint.

