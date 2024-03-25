



Berlin post-punk and industrial artist Mona Mur and Tel Aviv vocalist Yishai Sweartz have announced the release of their collaborative album, Clouds of War, due to arrive this May. Sweartz is the grandchild of Moshe Shnitzki, who at the age of 17 had joined a partisan group in the Belarussian forests in 1942 after fleeing from the Nazis, who had murdered his family; Shnitzki recounted his experiences in a diary entitled Codes of the Woods , from which Sweartz translated into English and read aloud, recording into a smart phone in a Tel Aviv bunker during a Hamas attack in 2021. Retaining the rough audio quality to maintain the dark and intense attitude of Sweartz’s reading, Mur created a series of soundscapes in her Studio Katana, utilizing her signature electronic sound design, other voices, and her electric guitar playing; the album features two special guests to be revealed at a later time. Moshe Shnitzki survived and made it to Isreal, marrying his wife Hanna and raising two daughters, and died peacefully at the age of 94. Further details concerning the track list, additional musicians, and release date for Clouds of War will be forthcoming.

Yishai Sweartz is the vocalist for Tomorrow’s Rain, Nail Within, and dark ambient avant-garde project Thy Mesmerized, as well as the founder for Raven Music. A prominent performer and promoter in Tel Aviv, he has also collaborated with the likes of Attila Csihar (Mayhem, Aborym), Michael Denner (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond), Greg Mackintosh (Paradies Lost, Host), and Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell). Besides being renowned as a solo artist, Mona Mur has collaborated extensively with the likes of EN ESCH, numerous members of Einstürzende Neubauten, Grzegorz Ciechowski (Republika), Miron Zownir, and has composed for motion pictures and video game soundtracks. She most recently produced the Codes debut from Xmal Deutschland vocalist Anja Huwe; that album was also inspired directly from Moshe Shnitzki’s diary, with Codes released on March 8 via Sacred Bones Records and available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

Yishai Sweartz/Mona Mur

Facebook

Mona Mur

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Yishai Sweartz/Raven Music

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)