



Berlin-based dark electro/EBM act XTR Human has announced the release of its fourth full-length album, titled Schrank. Spearheaded by the “I Want More” and “Neid” singles, the album sees Johannes Stabel challenging prejudice in a harsh society, encouraging listeners to embrace introspection, channel inner strenght, and pursue their aspirations. A video for “Neid” was released on April 27, shot, directed, and edited by John Rohrer. Schrank follows up on 2021’s G.O.L.D. and marks XTR Human’s debut with Negative Gain Productions in North America and Wie ein Gott Records in Europe; due for release on May 17, the album is available to pre-order now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.









