



For 10 years, Xmal Deutschland became one of Germany’s finest post-punk and goth/rock exports, attaining major chart success primaily in the U.K. and their home country. Now, after more than three decades, vocalist Anja Huwe is returning with her solo album debut, titled Codes; the album’s nine tracks examine the effects that extreme circumstances can have on the human experience, inspired by the diary entries of Moshe Shnitzki, a partisan who fled his home in 1942 at the age of 17 to live in the White Russian forests. Huwe describes the album as “a poetic, musical cosmos that encompasses the following themes: forest, fear, pain, loss, violence, and loneliness but also beauty, longing, hope and the will to survive.” Produced by longtime friend and fellow musical pioneer Mona Mur, Codes was mixed and mastered by Jon Caffery (Joy Division, Gary Numan, Einstürzende Neubauten), and will be released via Sacred Bones Records on March 8 in digital and multiple vinyl formats; pre-orders can be found on Bandcamp, with “Rabenschwarz” available to preview stream. The album also features contributions from Huwe’s former band mate in Xmal Deutschland, guitarist Manuela Rickers.







In addition, the imprint is honoring Huwe’s previous band’s legacy with a collection of early singles, including a special reissue of the goth classic “Incubus Succubus.” Early Singles (1981 – 1982) showcases Xmal Deutschland’s genre-defining infusion of the independent D.I.Y. ethos of punk with rudimentary synthesizers and rhythmic dirges, which placed the band alongside fellow German trailblazers like D.A.F. and Einstürzende Neubauten; the collection features eight of the group’s earliest releases, including “Großstadtindianer,” “Kälbermarsch,” “Blut Ist Liebe,” “Schwarze Welt,” and the aforementioned “Incubus Succubus,” as well as a live version of “Allein.” Early Singles (1981 – 1982) will be released in digital, CD, cassette, and vinyl formats, while the “Incubus Succubus” single is available separately in digital and vinyl formats; both will be released via Sacred Bones Records on March 8, and can be pre-ordered now.







Formed in Hamburg in 1980 with the all-female lineup of vocalist Anja Huwe, guitarist Manuela Rickers, drummer Caro May, bassist Rita Simon, and keyboardist Fiona Sangster; May would leave in 1982 and was succeeded by Manuela Zwingmann, the band recording and releasing the Fetisch debut album in 1983, produced by Ivo Watts-Russell and engineered by John Fryer. Zwingmann would leave before the sessions for the 1984 Tocsin follow-up, succeeded by Petter Bellendir, while Wolfgang Ellerbrock took over for Rita Simon, subsequently releasing Viva in 1987. Bellendir, Sangster, and Rickers would leave the group, with Huwe and Ellerbrock recruiting guitarists Frank Ziegert and Wesley Plass, keyboardist/producer Henry Staroste, and drummer Curt Cress for Devils in 1989, demonstrating a greater shift toward more mainstream pop sensibilities. Xmal Deutschland finally disbanded in 1990, with Huwe pursuing a career in visual arts; Bellendir died in 2013 due to complications from an organ transplant. British pagan goth/rock act Inkubus Sukkubus would take its name from the iconic single.

