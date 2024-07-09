



Switzerland’s Lethal Technology strives to live up to its name with a crushing blend of deathly atmospheres, progressive composition, and industrialized sound design. The latest example of this fusion is “Factory,” taken from the band’s forthcoming Mechanical Era album, along with the accompanying lyric video to drive home its themes of the dehumanization that occurs in pursuit of an unattainable perfection in a post-industrial world. The visuals created by Olga Kann further drive the factory-like setting, with the vocal interplay of Jade Hänni’s death growls and Sofiane Thoulon’s clean soprano propelling the lyrics. The debut album from Lethal Technology, Mechanical Era was originally released independently on September 24, 2022 in digital and CD formats; now signed to WormHoleDeath Records, the album re-release will arrive on August 2.









Lethal Technology

WormHoleDeath Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)