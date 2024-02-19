



Almost as iconic as the album for which the tour celebrated, Nine Inch Nails’ Self Destruct Tour lasted for eight legs from early 1994 to late 1996 and saw the band reaching the heights and the depths of stardom. Even today, much of the public’s perception of the band’s visual style stems from this tour, thanks in large part to the photography of Jonathan Rach; now, the images he captured on that momentous tour are to be featured in a world-exclusive exhibition in Australia. Presented by Behind The Gallery, “The Photography of Jonathan Rach: Images of Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral, and More” will be held at 524 Flinders Street in Melbourne from March 6-10, showcasing 45 images captured during the Self Destruct Tour, including several never seen before. “We are extremely honored to be trusted to showcase this collection of photographs for the Nine Inch Nails community,” states Behind The Gallery creative director Stephen Dallimore, “Jonathan’s images provide a rare insight into one of music’s most important artists and celebrated tours in music culture.” Rach is best known to Nine Inch Nails fans for his direction of the highly acclaimed Closure documentary, and has also worked with the likes of Janet Jackson, A Perfect Circle, TOOL, as well as rock & roll icons David Bowie and Lou Reed, both of whom appear in the Self Destruct collection. “I was witnessing truly honest and iconic moments in music history,” Rach comments. Limited edition prints numbered and signed by Rach will be available at the gallery for purchase; opening night will take place on March 6, followed by a celebration of the 30th Anniversary of The Downward Spiral album release on March 8, and an Artist Talk with Rach on March 9. Additional info can be found on the Facebook event page and the Behind The Gallery website.







The Self Destruct Tour marked the second major tour by Nine Inch Nails, beginning on March 9, 1994, one day after the release of The Downward Spiral. Along with more elaborate and visceral stage design, lighting, and stagewear, the performances were markedly more violent and aggressive, often resulting in the band members injuring themselves; drug addiction, excess partying, and depression would also heavily affect the group. The tour included the renowned mud-covered appearance at Woodstock ’94, as well as appearances on David Bowie’s Dissonance Tour, and supporting slots filled at varying times by Nothing Records artists Marilyn Manson, Meat Beat Manifesto, Pop Will Eat Itself, Prick, Die Krupps, PIG, Type O Negative, Treponem Pal, Jim Rose Circus, Melvins, and Hole. The live band consisted famously of Reznor, Chris Vrenna, Robin Finck, Danny Lohner, and Charlie Clouser, with James Woolley appearing during the first legs until December of 1994.

Nine Inch Nails

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Jonathan Rach

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, IMDB

Behind The Gallery

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)